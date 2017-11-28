Brink’s to Present at the Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference on December 7

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), the global leader in cash management, secure logistics and security solutions, today announced that it will participate in the Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference on December 7, 2017. Doug Pertz, president and chief executive officer, and Ron Domanico, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be available to meet with investors throughout the day. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their Imperial Capital representative.

The company’s presentation is scheduled for 3:00 PM ET. A link to the conference webcast and presentation can be accessed at the Brink’s web site at www.brinks.com and in the Investor Relations section under “Events and Presentations”.

About The Brink’s Company

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is the world’s premier provider of cash management, secure logistics and security solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), international transportation of valuables, and payment services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 41 countries serve customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.Brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:

Investor Relations

804.289.9709