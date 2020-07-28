Bristlecone, a Mahindra Group Company, Names Nirav Patel as President and Chief Executive Officer

Nirav Patel, President and CEO, Bristlecone

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bristlecone, a San Jose headquartered company and a leading provider of product engineering services, consulting and digital supply chain transformation, announced today that its Board of Directors has named Nirav Patel, a long-time Cognizant Executive, as its President and CEO and a member of the Board of Directors.

“I am delighted to welcome Nirav to lead Bristlecone at this time, when digitization of supply chains is a strategic initiative for every company. Bristlecone has deep expertise in helping our clients move to agile, fast, transparent and radically cost-efficient supply chains. Nirav’s extensive technology experience combined with his senior leadership skills makes him the perfect choice to lead Bristlecone through its next phase of growth,” said Dhaval Buch, Outgoing Interim CEO, Bristlecone, and Group Technology President, Mahindra.

Nirav Patel, a technology veteran, has more than two decades of experience in building, operating and scaling multibillion-dollar businesses. Most recently, Patel was Senior Vice President and Global Markets Leader of Cognizant’s Communications, Media and Technology business and a member of its Executive Leadership Team. In this role, he led a strategic review and shift of Cognizant’s core businesses across the Telecom, Media, Entertainment and Technology sectors to pivot them to digital, and to put the company on an accelerated growth path, scaling them to over $2 billion in annual revenue globally.

Patel previously served as Head of Global Delivery managing industry practices such as Retail, CPG, Manufacturing, Logistics and Transportation for Cognizant. He has extensive experience servicing clients across North America, Europe and Asia.

“It is an honor and a privilege to join Bristlecone and the Mahindra Group, one of the most respected and enduring brands in the world,” said Patel. “Bristlecone has been at the forefront of driving digital resilience and transformation for global enterprises. I believe Bristlecone is uniquely positioned to lead during this time of unprecedented change and help organizations around the world reimagine, redefine and transform their businesses by accelerating digital adoption to create new sources of value. I am joining an organization with an exceptional foundation – terrific assets, strong partnerships and talented employees. I look forward to working with the team to build on that foundation and create something truly special.”

About BRISTLECONE

Bristlecone, the trusted partner in supply chain transformation and product engineering services, specializes in helping organizations create higher performing environments and deliver positive customer experiences. Since 1998, clients across diverse industries have been turning to Bristlecone for end-to-end digital transformation capabilities. With headquarters in San Jose, California, and 14 global hubs, Bristlecone employs over 1,800 consultants with strategic expertise in supply chain and solution development. Bristlecone is part of the $19.4 billion Mahindra Group.

About THE MAHINDRA GROUP

The Mahindra Group is a USD 19.4 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It enjoys a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in renewable energy, agribusiness, logistics and real estate development. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 256,000 people across 100 countries.

