Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Bristow Names Jennifer Whalen Chief Financial Officer and Approves $75 Million Share Repurchase Program

Bristow Names Jennifer Whalen Chief Financial Officer and Approves $75 Million Share Repurchase Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jennifer Whalen has been appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Bristow Group Inc. effective today. In this role, she is responsible for accounting, financial reporting, investor relations, M&A, tax and other financial aspects of the Company. She was previously serving as the CFO in an interim role since June 2020.

“Jennifer brings a wealth of knowledge about our business as well as existing relationships that will help the newly combined company enhance internal controls, processes and operations,” said Bristow President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Bradshaw. “I believe Jennifer is the best person for the job, as we navigate and mitigate the effects of the downturn in the offshore oil and gas industry and emerge with a more efficient cost structure.”

Jennifer previously served as the Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer for Era Group Inc. from February 2018 to June 2020. She served as Era’s Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer from August 2013 until her appointment as Vice President, Acting Chief Financial Officer in June 2017. Jennifer joined Era as Controller in April 2012.

“I am excited for the opportunity to continue to partner with my colleagues as we execute our strategy around efficiency and cash flow generation,” said Jennifer Whalen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

From August 2007 to March 2012, Jennifer served in several capacities at nLIGHT Photonics Corporation, a supplier of high-performance lasers, including as Director of Accounting. Prior to these roles, Jennifer served as the Manager of Accounting at InFocus Corporation for over two years. After serving in the U.S. military, Jennifer started her career in public accounting in the assurance practice group at PricewaterhouseCoopers for five years.

She received a B.S. in Accounting from Alabama A&M University and a master’s degree in Accounting from the University of Southern California.

Bristow also announced today that on September 16, 2020, its Board of Directors approved a new $75 million share repurchase program.  Repurchases under the program may be made in the open market, including pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan, by block repurchases, in private transactions (including with related parties) or otherwise, from time to time, depending on market conditions. The program is expected to be funded using cash on hand and cash generated from operations.  The repurchase program does not require Bristow to acquire any specific number of shares and may be terminated or suspended at any time.  

About Bristow Group

Bristow is the world’s leading provider of offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue (SAR) and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations worldwide. Bristow’s strategically located global fleet supports operations in the North Sea, Nigeria and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as in most of the other major offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad. Bristow provides SAR services to the private sector worldwide and to the public sector for all of the United Kingdom on behalf of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com

Bristow Group Inc.

Investors
Grant Newman
+1 713.369.4692
[email protected] 

News Media
Adam Morgan
+1 281.253.9005
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.