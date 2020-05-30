Britain is at a very dangerous moment as it starts to ease some of its lockdown measures, England’s deputy chief medical officer said on Saturday, warning that people would need to follow the guidelines and not “tear the pants out of it”.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Britain at a very dangerous moment in the pandemic, health official says - May 30, 2020
- UK COVID-19 confirmed death toll rises by 215 to 38,376 - May 30, 2020
- EU urges U.S. to reconsider decision to cut ties with WHO - May 30, 2020