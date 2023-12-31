Defence secretary says UK would not hesitate to take ‘direct action’ after US sank boats targeting a container shipBritain is reportedly considering airstrikes on Houthi rebels after the US said its navy sank three boats that had been targeting a container ship in the Red Sea.Grant Shapps, the defence secretary, said the government would not hesitate to take “direct action” to prevent further attacks amid reports the UK and US are preparing a joint statement to issue a final warning to the Yemeni group. Continue reading…

