Britain considering options to respond to Iran’s seizure of tanker

Britain is looking into a series of options to respond to Iran’s seizure of a British-flagged tanker, junior defense minister Tobias Ellwood said on Sunday when asked whether London was considering putting sanctions on Tehran.
