Britain still had enough critical care capacity to treat patients with COVID-19, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday, and it had more than half of the 18,000 ventilators he now forecast would be needed for the peak of the pandemic.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Britain must not ease coronavirus restrictions too soon: Deputy CMO - April 5, 2020
- UK’s Hancock says tighter coronavirus rules ‘not imminent’ - April 5, 2020
- Britain has sufficient critical care, ventilator capacity – health minister - April 5, 2020