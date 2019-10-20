Britain is going to leave the EU by October 31 – Gove says

Brexit will happen by October 31, British government minister Michael Gove said on Sunday, despite lawmakers forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to send a letter on Saturday to the EU requesting a delay.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- What happens next after UK PM Johnson writes Brexit delay letter? - October 20, 2019
- Hundreds of shops trashed as Hong Kong police, protesters clash - October 20, 2019
- Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show - October 20, 2019