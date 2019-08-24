Britain joins Germany in criticizing Macron’s Mercosur threat

Britain joined Germany on Saturday in criticizing French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to block a trade deal between the European Union and the Mercosur group of southern American countries to pressure Brazil on Amazon forest fires.
