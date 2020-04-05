Britain must not ease coronavirus restrictions too soon: Deputy CMO

Britain should not start to lift restrictions on social contact until it is clear that coronavirus transmission is in retreat, otherwise a second wave could occur, England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries said on Sunday.
