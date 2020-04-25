Britain passes milestone of 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths

The death toll from the new coronavirus in hospitals across the United Kingdom has risen above 20,000 after English hospitals recorded 711 deaths in 24 hours, taking the previous day’s UK death toll of 19,506 over the grim milestone.
