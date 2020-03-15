Britain set to isolate people over 70 as it steps up coronavirus plan

Britain will isolate older people “within weeks” and force into quarantine anyone diagnosed with coronavirus, the government said as it stepped up measures that have so far been less stringent than elsewhere in Europe.
