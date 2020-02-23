Britain takes swipe at ‘indecisive’ EU as trade talk rancor grows

Britain criticized the European Union on Sunday over the process of agreeing on its negotiating mandate for post-Brexit trade talks, saying the bloc was “hamstrung by indecision and delay” because different members wanted different things.
