Britain to spend an extra $2.6 billion on no-deal Brexit planning

Britain is ramping up preparations for a no-deal Brexit by spending an extra 2.1 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) to make sure the country is ready to leave the European Union with or without a divorce deal at the end of October.
