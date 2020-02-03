Britain to toughen rules for terror convicts after London attack

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out tougher rules on releasing people convicted of terrorism offences after an Islamist attacker injured two people in a stabbing spree days after he was set free half way through his prison term.
