Britain, U.S. working with Saudis to repatriate citizens

Saudi Arabian Airlines will begin exceptional commercial flights this week to bring British nationals and their families back to the United Kingdom, and similar flights are being arranged for U.S. citizens to return home, both countries said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
