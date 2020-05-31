Britain will not look away from is responsibilities to Hong Kong, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday, repeating London’s offer of extended visa rights in response to China’s push to impose a new law in the former British colony.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Britain will not ‘look away’ from Hong Kong responsibilities, says Raab - May 31, 2020
- Russia says coronavirus infections pass 400,000 - May 31, 2020
- Reuters cameraman hit by rubber bullets as police disperse protesters - May 31, 2020