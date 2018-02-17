Britain’s anti-EU party UKIP votes to sack leader Bolton

LONDON (Reuters) – British eurosceptic party UKIP was thrown into turmoil again on Saturday when its members removed leader Henry Bolton after less than five months in charge following criticism of his leadership and a scandal about racist comments made by his lover.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Maldives police arrest 25 after protest demanding leader’s arrest - February 17, 2018
- Israel’s Netanyahu condemns Polish PM for ‘Jewish perpetrators’ comment - February 17, 2018
- Judge approves Takata’s U.S. bankruptcy plan - February 17, 2018