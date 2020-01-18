Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family and they will not use their “royal highness” titles as they embark on a more independent future, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Britain’s Harry and Meghan will no longer be working members of royal family: palace - January 18, 2020
- Factbox: Queen Elizabeth’s statement on Harry and Meghan’s future - January 18, 2020
- Angered by weapons ban, organizers urge thousands to attend Virginia gun rally - January 18, 2020