Britain’s Johnson asks France’s Macron to ‘push forward’ on Brexit

Britain’s Boris Johnson urged French President Emanuel Macron on Sunday to “push forward” to secure a Brexit deal and told him the EU should not be lured into the mistaken belief that the UK would stay in the EU after Oct.31, the prime minister’s office said.
