Britain’s Labour to back proposal to withhold support for Brexit deal

Britain’s main opposition Labour Party will support a proposal made by a former Conservative lawmaker to withhold support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal on Saturday until the formal ratification legislation has been passed by parliament.
