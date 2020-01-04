Britain’s navy will accompany UK-flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz to provide protection after the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani by U.S. forces.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- King Salman discusses with Iraqi president need to de-escalate regional tensions - January 4, 2020
- Britain’s navy to accompany UK-flagged ships through Strait of Hormuz - January 4, 2020
- Sistani’s son welcomes Soleimani, Muhandis funeral in Najaf: Iraqi state TV - January 4, 2020