Britain’s navy to escort UK-flagged ships through Strait of Hormuz

Britain’s navy will accompany UK-flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz to provide protection after the United States killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in an air strike, inflaming tensions in the region.
