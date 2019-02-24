Britain’s next Brexit flashpoint: What happens in parliament on February 26-27?

British Prime Minister Theresa May faces another trial by parliament this week when she must tell lawmakers what progress she has made in talks with the European Union, as patience in her party wears thin and the risk of a disorderly Brexit rises.
