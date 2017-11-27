Britain’s Prince Harry to marry U.S. actress Meghan Markle

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince Harry is engaged to his U.S. actress girlfriend Meghan Markle with the marriage due to take place in the spring of 2018, his father Prince Charles announced in a statement on Monday.
