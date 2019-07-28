Britain’s seizure of Iranian oil tanker was illegal and will be detrimental for Britain: Iran president

Britain’s seizure of an Iranian oil tanker off Gibraltar was illegal and will be detrimental for Britain, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, according to the official presidency website.
