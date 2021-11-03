Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Britehorn Partners Advises Tryon Title Agency on Acquisition by Leading Private Equity Firm

Britehorn Partners Advises Tryon Title Agency on Acquisition by Leading Private Equity Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

DENVER, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Britehorn Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Tryon Title Agency, has been acquired by a leading private equity platform with over $5bn of assets under management. The acquisition represents the first part of a proprietary strategy this platform intends to execute across the title industry.

Tryon Title Agency is a market-leading independent title insurance agency based in North Carolina with expertise in residential and commercial title services. The company was founded in 2007 by CEO Chris Corchiani, who will continue as CEO and remain a material owner of the business. Tryon is uniquely positioned with a strong industry reputation, an expanding market position, and a highly experienced in-house team to take advantage of expanding opportunities in the rapidly evolving title industry.

“We are absolutely delighted to partner with this buyer, believe in its plan for the title industry and are excited about this next phase of our company’s growth,” echoed Chris Corchiani. “We are also very grateful to our investment banking team, Britehorn Partners, led by Britehorn co-founding Partner Bobbi Babitz Armstrong. Bobbi and her team’s unparalleled knowledge of the title industry and experience in getting deals across the finish line were essential to us throughout — making sure we found the right buyer, always advocating for us, and guiding us through every step of the transaction,” said Corchiani. 

“The combination of Tryon Title Agency’s world-class leadership with the private equity partner’s deep strategic and financial support best positions the company, we believe, to continue its impressive trajectory,” said Bobbi Babitz. “We are thrilled to have helped Chris and his team identify the best partner for the next chapter of Tryon’s incredible story,” added Britehorn co-founding Partner Brett Story.

 This deal represents another successful closing for Britehorn Partners in the title industry, following its recent transactions as exclusive investment banker to clients World Wide Land Transfer, Meridian Title, and US Title. If you would like more information about Britehorn Partners or this transaction, please contact:

Bobbi Babitz Armstrong: bobbi@britehorn.com

About Britehorn

Britehorn Partners is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive, tailored transaction and advisory services to clients in a variety of industries, including title insurance, financial services, technology, telecom, business services, consumer products, healthcare, manufacturing, industrials, and more. The Britehorn team is comprised of senior investment banking professionals who have decades of experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars. Britehorn Partners is consistently recognized by Axial (axial.net) among the top 20 lower middle market investment banking firms in the U.S. and for its leadership. Britehorn Partners owns and operates Britehorn Securities, a FINRA broker-dealer serving investment bankers and institutional placement agents across the country.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.