Britehorn Partners Advises Tryon Title Agency on Acquisition by Leading Private Equity Firm

DENVER, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Britehorn Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Tryon Title Agency, has been acquired by a leading private equity platform with over $5bn of assets under management. The acquisition represents the first part of a proprietary strategy this platform intends to execute across the title industry.

Tryon Title Agency is a market-leading independent title insurance agency based in North Carolina with expertise in residential and commercial title services. The company was founded in 2007 by CEO Chris Corchiani, who will continue as CEO and remain a material owner of the business. Tryon is uniquely positioned with a strong industry reputation, an expanding market position, and a highly experienced in-house team to take advantage of expanding opportunities in the rapidly evolving title industry.

“We are absolutely delighted to partner with this buyer, believe in its plan for the title industry and are excited about this next phase of our company’s growth,” echoed Chris Corchiani. “We are also very grateful to our investment banking team, Britehorn Partners, led by Britehorn co-founding Partner Bobbi Babitz Armstrong. Bobbi and her team’s unparalleled knowledge of the title industry and experience in getting deals across the finish line were essential to us throughout — making sure we found the right buyer, always advocating for us, and guiding us through every step of the transaction,” said Corchiani.

“The combination of Tryon Title Agency’s world-class leadership with the private equity partner’s deep strategic and financial support best positions the company, we believe, to continue its impressive trajectory,” said Bobbi Babitz. “We are thrilled to have helped Chris and his team identify the best partner for the next chapter of Tryon’s incredible story,” added Britehorn co-founding Partner Brett Story.

This deal represents another successful closing for Britehorn Partners in the title industry, following its recent transactions as exclusive investment banker to clients World Wide Land Transfer, Meridian Title, and US Title. If you would like more information about Britehorn Partners or this transaction, please contact:

Bobbi Babitz Armstrong: bobbi@britehorn.com

About Britehorn

Britehorn Partners is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive, tailored transaction and advisory services to clients in a variety of industries, including title insurance, financial services, technology, telecom, business services, consumer products, healthcare, manufacturing, industrials, and more. The Britehorn team is comprised of senior investment banking professionals who have decades of experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars. Britehorn Partners is consistently recognized by Axial (axial.net) among the top 20 lower middle market investment banking firms in the U.S. and for its leadership. Britehorn Partners owns and operates Britehorn Securities, a FINRA broker-dealer serving investment bankers and institutional placement agents across the country.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.