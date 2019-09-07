British lawmakers willing to go to court to enforce Brexit delay: BBC

British lawmakers, including Conservatives expelled this week from the party, are preparing legal action in case Prime Minister Boris Johnson refuses to seek a delay to Brexit, the BBC reported on Saturday.
