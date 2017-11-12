British ministers rally around foreign secretary Johnson over Iran

LONDON (Reuters) – British ministers rallied around Boris Johnson on Sunday, saying the foreign secretary was doing a “great job” and had no reason to resign over remarks that critics say may prompt Iran to extend the jail sentence of a jailed aid worker.
