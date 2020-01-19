British PM Johnson says the whole country wishes Harry and Meghan the very best

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday said he believed that the whole of Britain would want to wish the very best to Prince Harry and Meghan after they decided to step back from being working members of the monarchy.
