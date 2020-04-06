British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was still in hospital on Monday suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus, though Downing Street said he remained in charge of the government.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- British PM Johnson still in hospital with persistent coronavirus symptoms - April 6, 2020
- Oil slips on oversupply fears, but stocks jump on virus slowdown hopes - April 6, 2020
- U.S. faces ‘really bad’ week as coronavirus deaths spike - April 5, 2020