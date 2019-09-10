British PM Johnson tells parliament: You can tie my hands, but I will not delay Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he would not request an extension to Brexit, hours after a law came into force demanding that he delay Britain’s departure from the European Union until 2020 unless he can strike a divorce deal.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump rallies support for Republican in North Carolina special election, with eye on 2020 - September 9, 2019
- Jury selection begins at Chinese woman’s Mar-a-Lago trespassing trial - September 9, 2019
- Factbox: Big Tech faces growing number of federal, state probes - September 9, 2019