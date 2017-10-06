LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Theresa May should quit to save the Conservative Party from losing the next election and 30 of her lawmakers back a plot to topple her, a former chairman of her party said on Friday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- British PM May faces plot to topple her, former party chairman says - October 6, 2017
- Debris and dust: Raqqa ‘sacrificed’ to defeat Islamic State - October 6, 2017
- Catalan parliament to defy Spanish ban on independence debate, official says - October 6, 2017