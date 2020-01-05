British PM says UK will not mourn Soleimani but urges restraint

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Britain would not lament Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq on Friday, but called for restraint in the response to his death.
