British PM signals possible demotion of foreign secretary: report

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Theresa May signaled in an interview that she might demote Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, a Sunday newspaper said, after she faced an open rebellion from within her party this week.
