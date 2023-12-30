Capt Harpreet Chandi ‘so glad’ after covering 1,130km of Antarctic ice in 31 days, 13 hours and 19 minutesA British Army medical officer has said she has become the fastest woman to ski alone across Antarctica.Capt Harpreet Chandi broke two Guinness world records for polar exploration last year and now claims she has broken a third. Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- British soldier claims record for fastest woman to ski alone across Antarctica - December 30, 2023
- Royal Mail fails to hit first-class delivery target in every UK area - December 30, 2023
- People on long-term sick leave in England to be offered therapeutic recreation - December 30, 2023