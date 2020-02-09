A British man who contracted the new coronavirus while attending a conference in Singapore may have infected seven other people when he stopped off at a chalet in a French mountain village for a few days on his way home, health experts said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Briton in French Alps may have spread coronavirus to others across Europe - February 9, 2020
- In French Alpine village, families line up for coronavirus tests - February 9, 2020
- On Thai Buddhist holy day, gunman’s carnage shatters temple peace - February 9, 2020