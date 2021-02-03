Breaking News
Brittany Hodak joins Experience.com as Chief Experience Officer

San Ramon, CA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Experience.com, home of the world’s most impactful Experience Management Platform, today announces that it has hired award-winning entrepreneur and renowned CX speaker Brittany Hodak as its Chief Experience Officer (CXO). As CXO, Hodak will be responsible for continuously improving the experiences of Experience.com’s employees, customers, and customers’ customers as the company continues its explosive growth.

“Brittany is the perfect person to help us deliver on our promise to create the world’s best experiences,” Experience.com CEO and Founder Scott Harris says. “She’s one in a million when it comes to operationalizing superfandom. Chief Experience Officer at Experience.com is a role designed for her.” 

Hodak, who Entrepreneur has called an “expert at creating loyal fans for your brand,” comes to Experience.com after founding, scaling, and exiting a fan-engagement agency called The Superfan Company. While there, she created and launched successful campaigns and products for brands including Walmart and Disney, and worked with superstar recording artists including Katy Perry and Dolly Parton.  

“I believe that when it comes to building brands, experience is everything,” Hodak says. “I’m unapologetically obsessed with customer experience and the underlying employee experiences that power it because brands that don’t deliver superior employee and customer experiences can’t win. Period. Experience.com helps brands improve CX and EX to drive real-time business outcomes, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining this team at this moment of explosive growth.”

An accomplished speaker, Hodak has been invited to speak to audiences and organizations across the world, including American Express, WeWork, Forbes, and the United Nations. She has published more than 350 articles for outlets including Forbes, Adweek, and Success. She has been a featured guest on dozens of television programs across all major networks and has been named to Advertising Age’s 40 Under 40 list, Inc.’s 30 Under 30 list, and Billboard’s 30 Under 30 list. She is a summa cum laude graduate with a B.A. in Communications from the University of Central Arkansas, and an M.S. in Marketing from CUNY Baruch’s Zicklin School of Business. 

About Experience.com

We believe that experience is everything. Amazing experiences create customers for life, and poor ones destroy brands and businesses. That’s why Experience.com has built the most impactful Experience Management Platform (XMP) available anywhere, with features to drive operational and behavioral change, in real-time, during the moments that matter. XMP delivers impactful business outcomes including increased customer satisfaction, brand loyalty, online reputation and visibility, as well as improved employee engagement, and compliance – making every experience matter more. Founded in 2015 and originally founded as SocialSurvey, Experience.com is headquartered in San Ramon, Calif. and backed by SavantGrowth (fka Kennet Partners), Silicon Valley Data Capital, Tri-Valley Ventures, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. For more information, visit www.experience.com or call +1 (888) 701 4512.

