Grosse Pointe, Michigan, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — March 21, 2024 – Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is thrilled to announce the addition of five new team members based in the United Kingdom and Europe: Joe Twyman, Robert Glover, Yves Boitel, Harry Wassell, and Matt Coles. Four out of five of the new members will be based in the UK, providing the foundation for a talented specialist team to handle both public and private transactions. Meanwhile, the fifth team member, Yves Boitel, will remain based in his home country of Switzerland and join Broad Arrow’s existing German specialist team of Bastian Voigt and Martin Matuschek in handling Continental Europe operations.

Kenneth Ahn, President of Broad Arrow and the Hagerty Marketplace, states, “Since the inception of Broad Arrow, our goal was to be a global player in the collector car industry, which included having a strong presence in the UK and Europe. We are now in our third year of operations, and we are excited about capitalizing our growth and momentum in the US to expand in the UK and Europe. Assembling the right people who not only have deep expertise but also share our values was critical. We are excited about this stellar group of new team members who will each bring a unique perspective alongside their own considerable experience to the Broad Arrow team.”

Karsten Le Blanc, Vice President of Broad Arrow Capital and Head of EMEA, states, “The entire Broad Arrow team is thrilled to welcome our new colleagues to the organization. The breadth of experience represented by this group of new team members is simply outstanding; their collective industry experience, whether it be in the auction world or private sales arena, will be felt immediately through their contributions as the company continues to expand its footprint globally.”

Summary biographies of each of the following team are as follows:

Joe Twyman, Director and Head of UK and EU Consignments. Joe joins Broad Arrow as Director and Head of UK and European Consignments following an eight-year tenure working with Gooding & Company. Raised amidst iconic Alfa Romeos and Ferraris, courtesy of his father’s renowned restoration business, Joe’s path in the vintage car industry was clear. With vast experience in acquiring and selling significant cars, Joe’s expertise lies in post-war competition and sports cars. He’s been a fixture as a competitor in racing for 20 years and hascompeted successfully in some of the world’s most prestigious historic and modern racing events. Based in the UK with strong ties to Europe, Joe frequently travels to meet clients, attend events, and inspect cars.

Robert Glover, Car Specialist. Robert joins Broad Arrow Group as a consignment specialist with 20-plus years of experience within the collector car industry. Having grown up surrounded by vintage cars and attending events, Robert started work as a specialist at Bonhams in the UK in 2003 before heading up the firm’s Australian motoring division for five years. After his final role with the company as “Directeur Commercial” in Paris, he set up his own eponymous business at Bicester Heritage in 2013. Robert’s primary interest is in competition cars of all eras. He regularly attends international motoring events in his Vauxhall 30-98 and 1924 Bentley 3/4½-Litre Tourer and is keen to promote the use, enjoyment, and maintenance of older and historically significant motorcars among the younger generations.

Yves Boitel, Car Specialist. With nearly eight years of experience at Lukas Hüni AG, one of Switzerland’s most esteemed classic car dealers, Yves has played a pivotal role in some of the globe’s most prestigious car sales. His journey into the automotive world began with a stint at Lamborghini in Sant’ Agata Bolognese in Italy. With a bachelor’s in economics from the University of Zurich, Yves merges academic grounding with hands-on collector car industry experience. His childhood fascination with automobiles evolved into a deep passion, notably for ‘50s/’60s sports cars and ‘70s rally cars, especially those by Lancia and BMW. Yves is based near Zurich, Switzerland but travels to clients internationally. He speaks fluent German, English, and Italian.

Harry Wassell, Car Specialist. Harry joins Broad Arrow as a Car Specialist based in the UK. Prior to joining Broad Arrow, he served as a European Sales Associate for Gooding & Company. Harry’s journey into the world of classic cars began at an early age, having been surrounded by his family’s collection and restoration business. Harry is a true enthusiast with a passion that spans all periods and marques. He has a particular interest in post-war competition Jaguars and Ferraris.

Matt Coles, Automobilia Specialist. Matt brings over 20 years of experience in the field of Automobilia and Memorabilia to the company. Prior to joining Broad Arrow, Matt developed a career background in the automotive industry, working for BMW and Land Rover. Matt’s passion for motorsport has driven his career since age 15. Specializing in Motorsport Memorabilia from the 1980s to the present, Matt’s wealth of knowledge extends from consignment to buying across various auction houses. Now, embarking on his second career, Matt focuses on both sides of this rapidly growing market. Based near Birmingham, UK, Matt boasts a substantial collection of Formula One Memorabilia, particularly favoring Michael Schumacher’s race-worn helmets, inspired by watching him race in his youth.

The newly assembled Broad Arrow team will be on-site at the company’s stand in Essen, Germany, from April 3 to 7 for the 2024 Techno Classica Essen Motor Show. Clients are encouraged to stop by to admire the cars on display on our stand (number 1-330 in Hall 1) and to say hello to the team and hear more information on forthcoming plans for the company in the UK and EU.

Next on Broad Arrow’s auction calendar is the upcoming Porsche Auction in Costa Mesa, CA, on Saturday, April 27, in conjunction with Luftgekühlt’s Air|Water event. The sale is highlighted by the historic 1969 Porsche 908/02 LH Spyder, the third-place finisher at the 1970 24 Hours of Le Mans, in a year that saw Porsche finishing 1-2-3. For further information or consignment information, please visit the website.

About Broad Arrow, a Hagerty Company – Broad Arrow, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is an advisor, market maker, and financier for car collectors with a commitment to integrity, trust, and innovation. Broad Arrow operates Broad Arrow Auctions, Broad Arrow Capital, and Broad Arrow Private Sales (formerly Collectors Garage) and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. For more information, please visit connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) – Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events, and automotive entertainment custom-made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the UK and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of more than 800,000 who can’t get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Press materials can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements – This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect our current intentions, expectations, or beliefs regarding the business. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and may be outside of our control. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements include: (i) our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the subject of this press release; (ii) our ability to compete effectively within our industry and attract and retain members; and (iii) the other risks and uncertainties listed in our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 14, 2023. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in our other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in those filings is important in order to fully understand our reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT: Ian Kelleher Broad Arrow Auctions 917-971-4008 [email protected]