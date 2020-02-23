Broad-based support powers Sanders to big win in Nevada Democratic vote

Broad-based support across age, racial and ideological groups propelled Bernie Sanders to a dominant victory in Nevada’s Democratic caucuses, tightening his grip on the front-runner spot in the race to find a challenger to President Donald Trump.
