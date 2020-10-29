Breaking News
BroadbandNow Acquires Early Internet History Website LivingInternet.com

As the first book published for the internet, LivingInternet covers the early inventors and innovators

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of celebrating International Internet Day, BroadbandNow (https://broadbandnow.com), which believes that broadband internet should be available to all Americans, today announced that is has acquired LivingInternet.com, the first book published for the internet that covers the early history and innovations that led to the most important technological and societal changes in modern society.

On January 7th, 2000, William Stewart published the first ever e-book on the early days of the internet, which is now available at https://broadbandnow.com/internet. It covers innovations and inventions such as packet switching, MUDs, E-mail and more, and is sourced by dozens of interviews and research conducted over several decades.

International Internet Day celebrates the first internet transmission and was established on October 29, 2005. “We are honored to host and maintain Mr. Stewart’s important work on BroadbandNow,” said John Busby, managing director. “This book celebrates the people and events that shaped one of the most important events in human history.”

“Many people think of the Internet as starting with the World Wide Web, but the internet really went a lot further back,” said Stewart, author and founder of LivingInternet.com. “I look forward to my book living on at BroadbandNow so that future historians have a record on how the internet was created.”

At BroadbandNow (https://broadbandnow.com), we believe that broadband internet should be available to all Americans, and our site is dedicated to making that a reality. BroadbandNow’s database of providers, the largest in the U.S., delivers the highest-value guides consisting of comprehensive plans, prices and ratings for thousands of internet service providers. BroadbandNow relentlessly collects and analyzes internet providers’ coverage and availability to provide the most accurate zip code search, so consumers – more than 10 million annually – can compare and contrast providers and plans to find the best broadband service. BroadbandNow is based in Los Angeles and is part of Centerfield Media.
