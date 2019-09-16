Breaking News
BroadbandNow Invests in Mayor Michael Tubbs' Ambitious Agenda for City of Stockton Through Donation to Community Foundation of San Joaquin's Economic Innovation Fund

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

BroadbandNow Donation to Community Foundation of San Joaquin’s Economic Innovation Fund.

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs and BroadbandNow Managing Director John Busby, with Girls Who Code Stockton.

LOS ANGELES and STOCKTON, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BroadbandNow (https://broadbandnow.com), which believes that broadband internet should be available to all Americans, today made a $15,000 donation to the Community Foundation of San Joaquin’s Economic Innovation Fund (https://cfosj.org/), which benefits the City of Stockton, led by Mayor Michael Tubbs, and the goal to build a strong and vibrant Inland California.

Demonstrating the innovation underway, today at the check presentation to Mayor Tubbs by BroadbandNow Managing Director John Busby, an app was launched in Partnership with CODE Stack Academy and Girls Who Code Stockton (https://girlswhocode.com/), whose mission is to close the gender gap in technology and to change the image of what a programmer looks like and does. Supported by the Mayor’s office, the Girls Who Code app will be used as a tool to navigate the Inland California Rising Conference (http://inlandrising.org/), hosted in Stockton this Friday.   

“The digital divide is larger than ever. The future is bridging it to drive forward communities, including Stockton, across America,” said Mayor Tubbs. “Thanks to private investments, such as BroadbandNow’s $15,000 check today, we are able to fund innovation, such as students to work on real projects, including the Girls Who Code developed app, which will play a key role in our Stockton Regional Summit later this week.”

“A broadband internet connection, along with programs that support digital inclusion, are critical for cities to compete in today’s world,” said BroadbandNow’s Busby. “Programs such as the Economic Innovation Fund driven by the Community Foundation of San Joaquin are outstanding examples that we’re happy to be a part of.”

Founded in 2011, BroadbandNow’s parent company Centerfield Media (https://www.centerfield.com/) has made “giving back to the community” one of its Nine Traits of Being a Centerfielder. Centerfield’s total charitable donations to local communities and organizations will exceed $1 million by the end of this year. To donate to the Economic Innovation fund, visit: https://cfosj.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1137.

About BroadbandNow
At BroadbandNow (https://broadbandnow.com), we believe that broadband internet should be available to all Americans, and our site is dedicated to making that a reality. BroadbandNow’s database of providers, the largest in the U.S., delivers the highest-value guides consisting of comprehensive plans, prices and ratings for thousands of internet service providers. BroadbandNow relentlessly collects and analyzes internet providers’ coverage and availability to provide the most accurate zip code search, so consumers – more than 10 million annually – can compare and contrast providers and plans to find the best broadband service. BroadbandNow is based in Los Angeles and is part of Centerfield Media.
Learn more by visiting: https://broadbandnow.com.

CONTACTS:
Steve Stratz
for BroadbandNow
206.300.9134
[email protected]

Daniel Lopez
Community Relations Officer
209.292.3516
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b4c09d2-8517-45b6-b396-917327d1991d

