BroadbandNow Releases The State of Broadband in America, Q3 2019

Quarterly study finds broadband speeds accelerating, but prices increasing since Q2 2019

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to BroadbandNow’s (https://broadbandnow.com) quarterly, “The State of Broadband in America” study for the third quarter of this year, broadband internet speeds and prices are on the rise.

The State of Broadband in America, Q3 2019 can be found at:

  • https://broadbandnow.com/research/q3-broadband-report-2019.

Since BroadbandNow’s inaugural quarterly report in July (https://broadbandnow.com/research/q2-broadband-report-2019), more consumers in nearly every state have access to ultra-fast internet, 500 Mbps or faster, predominantly due to the FCC releasing an update on provider availability. States with the largest percentage increases in availability were Vermont and Connecticut, while 2.6 million residents in New York gained access to gigabit ultra-fast connections.

While speeds are accelerating, so are prices. Since Q2, internet service providers have introduced nearly 700 new pricing or speed updates on standalone internet plans.  Notably, 62 percent of “low-priced” wired broadband internet plans with price changes increased to monthly prices above $60 per month.  BroadbandNow defines “low-priced” plans as delivering a minimum download speed of 25 Mbps or faster at a cost of $60 per month or less.

“It’s great to see that millions of consumers have access to faster internet since our last report,” said John Busby, managing director of BroadbandNow. “At the same time, we’re seeing less options for low-priced broadband internet plans which threatens to expand our nation’s digital divide.”

BroadbandNow’s quarterly, The State of Broadband in America, studies provide metrics for defining the digital divide in America by looking at prices and speeds available to consumers across all 50 states, and include downloadable infographics summarizing the findings. Today’s announced study can be found at:

  • https://broadbandnow.com/research/q3-broadband-report-2019

