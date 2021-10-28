Breaking News
Broadcasting Cameras Market size worth $ 2,558.37 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 3.53% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increase in the number of sporting events is the crucial aspect of the rise in the market revenue of Broadcast Cameras. The broadcast cameras demand has seen a considerable rise over the past years due to the high demand from the entertainment industry as well as the growing consumer inclination towards digital entertainment platforms

Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Broadcasting Cameras Market” By Type (4K, 2K, 8K), By Application (Cinematography, Live Production, and News and Broadcast Production), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Broadcasting Cameras Market size was valued at USD 1,969.58 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2,558.37 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.53% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC onBroadcasting Cameras Market

202 – Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Broadcasting Cameras Market Overview

Digital broadcast and cinematography cameras are professional cameras that have special lenses of varying focal lengths and high-density sensors to capture high-quality motion pictures. These cameras are operated by trained professionals such as broadcasters and cinematographers. Digital broadcast and cinematography cameras are broadly categorized into three major sections: ENG cameras, cinema cameras, and EFP cameras. Each of them is utilized for distinct objectives. An emerging trend that will have a positive impression on the market is the variation in demand from developed nations to developing ones.

The broadcast cameras demand has seen a considerable rise over the past years due to the high demand from the entertainment industry as well as the growing consumer inclination towards digital entertainment platforms. Digital formats are becoming more and more common for media consumption around the world. Consumers have the flexibility to access media content of their choice, including information, entertainment, or social activity, irrespective of time and place due to the increase in the number of devices competent in supporting digital media and faster internet access speeds. However, the broadcast cameras come at higher prices as compared to the other cameras. The majority of the cost and weight of a broadcast setup comes from the massive lenses that are used on these systems. The cost of the product is a major factor anticipated to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key Developments

  • NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group has selected Sony Electronics as a partner to provide broadcast and production equipment for the production of XXXII Olympiad to take place in Tokyo, Japan, from July 23 – August 8.
  • Hitachi Kokusai Electric America, Ltd relocated its U.S. Facility to a larger space in Western Massachusetts with over 53,000 square feet of usable space, effective from January 1, 2021.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Sony Corporation, JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Canon Inc., HITACHI. LTD, Panasonic, ARRI AG, Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd, and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Broadcasting Cameras Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

  • Broadcasting Cameras Market, By Type
    • 2K
    • 4K
    • 8K
    • Others

  • Broadcasting Cameras Market, By Application
    • Cinematography
    • Live Production
    • News and Broadcast Production

  • Broadcasting Cameras Market by Geography
    • North America
      • U.S
      • Canada
      • Mexico
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • France
      • U.K
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • Japan
      • India
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • ROW
      • Middle East & Africa
      • Latin America

