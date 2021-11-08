Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Broadcom Announces Industry’s First 100G/lane Optical PAM-4 DSP PHYs with Integrated TIA and Laser Driver

Broadcom Announces Industry’s First 100G/lane Optical PAM-4 DSP PHYs with Integrated TIA and Laser Driver

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Monolithic highly integrated 400G and 800G PAM-4 DSP PHYs deliver best-in-class power dissipation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced its 100G/lane optical PAM-4 DSP PHY families with integrated transimpedance amplifier (TIA) and laser driver, the Jesko BCM8741x and Gemera BCM8781x, optimized for 400G DR4/FR4 and 800G DR8/2xFR4 module applications, respectively. Built on Broadcom’s proven 112G PAM-4 DSP platforms, these highly integrated DSP PHYs provide superior performance with lower power enabling 7W 400G DR4/FR4 and sub 14W 800G DR8/2xFR4 optical modules.

Solution Highlights

  • 400G and 800G DSP PHYs with integrated TIA and high-swing laser driver deliver best-in-class module performance in BER and power consumption
  • Enables industry’s lowest power 400G and 800G pluggable optical modules
  • Compliant to all applicable IEEE and OIF standards, capable of supporting MR links on the chip to module interface
  • Powers Silicon Photonics (SiPh) as well as discrete EML/PD based modules
  • Drives higher density and bandwidth with hyperscale cloud networking data centers

“Ever increasing compute density and networking bandwidths demand unrelenting quest for lower power, cost and form factor reduction,” said Vijay Janapaty, vice president and general manager of the Physical Layer Products Division at Broadcom. “Broadcom’s innovative and highly integrated optical DSPs drive industry leading optical module solutions that meet the roadmap needs of our hyperscale cloud customers.”

“Networking and compute advances continue to push the boundaries of the power, performance and cost of optical modules,” said Adit Narasimha, vice president and general manager of Optoelectronics at Molex. “Molex’s PAM-4 optical modules pair the advantages of Broadcom’s highly integrated DSPs with the high performance of Molex’s SiPh ICs to deliver extremely low power, high performance and cost-effective solutions that will serve the industry’s multi-generational needs.”

“Demand for optical connectivity continues to exceed our expectations. Several millions of 400G transceivers will be shipped in 2021 and 800G modules are starting to ship as well,” commented Dr. Vladimir Kozlov, CEO and founder of LightCounting. “PAM-4 DSPs account for 50% of power consumption in 400/800G transceivers. Improvements in power efficiency of these chips are welcomed by everyone in the industry, the climate scientists and even the G20 leaders, who found common ground on climate policies last month.”

For information on samples and pricing of the BCM8741x and BCM8781x, please contact your local Broadcom sales representative.

About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom’s category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to https://www.broadcom.com.

Broadcom, the pulse logo, and Connecting everything are among the trademarks of Broadcom.  The term “Broadcom” refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:
Khanh Lam
Corporate Communications
press.relations@broadcom.com
Telephone: +1 408 433 8649

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.