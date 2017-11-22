Broadcom considering sweetened Qualcomm bid: sources

(Reuters) – Chipmaker Broadcom Ltd is considering raising its offer to buy rival Qualcomm Inc by offering more of its own stock, following consultation with several of Qualcomm’s top shareholders, according to people familiar with the matter.
