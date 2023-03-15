Cutting-Edge Tomahawk 5 Family of Ethernet Chips Engineered to Accelerate AI/ML Deployments

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced today that the Tomahawk® 5 family of Ethernet switch/router chips is now shipping in production volume. Unprecedented for a chip of its scale, Tomahawk 5 is now available for production deployments, in only seven months from initial samples.

“Taking Tomahawk 5 to production in a mere seven months after the product was initially sampled is a testament to Broadcom’s execution quality at scale,” said Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager, Core Switching Group, Broadcom. “Innovation and consistent execution enables us to be the trusted technology partner for our customers’ demanding networking needs.”

Tomahawk 5 provides a major performance boost for AI/ML infrastructure. Delivering 51.2 terabits/second of switching capacity, twice that of any other switch on the market, Tomahawk 5 enables the fastest data transfer between AI/ML endpoints. The high radix of Tomahawk 5 enables single-hop connectivity between 256 high-performance AI/ML accelerators, each having 200Gbps of network bandwidth. This results in the fastest completion time for AI training and inference jobs, including for today’s increasingly complex and prevalent generative AI models.

Tomahawk 5’s advanced Cognitive Routing ensures high network utilization even under the most demanding workloads. The Cognitive Routing suite includes innovative features such as Global Load Balancing which uses distributed inter-switch communication of congestion information to choose the best global path for packets through the network. Cognitive Routing also provides high network resiliency with extremely fast link-failover by detecting a failed link and re-directing traffic in less than 500ns.

