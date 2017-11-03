Broadcom plans record tech deal with Qualcomm bid: sources

(Reuters) – Communications chipmaker Broadcom Ltd is planning to unveil a bid for smartphone chip supplier Qualcomm Inc by Monday, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, an attempt to create a roughly $200-billion company through the biggest technology acquisition ever.
