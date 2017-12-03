Broadcom set to unveil challenge to Qualcomm’s board: sources

(Reuters) – Chipmaker Broadcom Ltd will take its first formal step on Monday toward a hostile bid to take over Qualcomm Inc , unveiling nominees whom Qualcomm shareholders can vote on to replace the U.S. semiconductor company’s board of directors, according to people familiar with the matter.
