Broadcom Strengthens its Commitment to Open Compute Project Showcasing Leading-Edge and Wide Range of Initiatives at this Year’s Global Summit

Industry-Leading Networking, Compute, and Storage Connectivity Solutions are Featured in a Broad Assembly of OCP Architectures and Designs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) today announced its continued commitment to open computing at the 2021 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit, being held November 9-10 at the San Jose Convention Center. A long-time supporter of open, standards-based technologies, Broadcom is dedicated to developing high-performance, scalable solutions optimized for AI/ML in Cloud and hyperscale data centers.

“Our innovative and broad portfolio focused on connectivity, as well as our significant investment going into this space, clearly demonstrates Broadcom is passionately committed to OCP and open standards,” said Charlie Kawwas, Ph. D., chief operating officer, Broadcom. “Our leading-edge technologies, such as the industry’s highest bandwidth switch and routing chip, OCP NIC 3.0 adapters, OCP 3.0 storage adapters, PCIe switching, line card PHYs, and optical module PHYs will benefit data centers, service providers, and enterprise— alike, and enable this vibrant OCP community.”

Broadcom is a leading technology provider of OCP compliant solutions both directly through design project contributions and indirectly— via ODM and OEM partnerships that integrate its technologies into their systems. Broadcom’s innovative products are designed specifically to deliver a rich set of features at maximum performance, while providing power and cost efficiencies.

Broadcom Ethernet switch and routing chips, PCIe switches, Ethernet network adapters, PAM4 Line card PHYs, and SAS/SATA/NVMe storage solutions are featured in a broad range of OCP designs at this year’s summit. Notable OCP demonstrations and initiatives involving Broadcom’s technologies include:

Ampere is showing a demo of the Broadcom 2x100G OCP NIC 3.0 adapter as part of their Ampere ® Altra ® and Ampere Altra Max CPU platforms, Expo Hall, Booth B13.

Altra and Ampere Altra Max CPU platforms, Expo Hall, Booth B13. Arrcus is showcasing two demos at OCP based on UfiSpace hardware. The first demo is for a massively scalable, virtualized, distributed routing platform utilizing Broadcom Jericho2 and Ramon chipsets, OCP Experience Center. The second demo will showcase the Ethernet VPN multi-homing feature (Arrcus Open MLAG) on TD4 platforms, using dual TORs based on TD4-X11, Arrcus Booth C4.

Broadcom showcasing 2x100G OCP NIC 3.0 adapter with multi-host connectivity, manageability, and precision timing using PTP, OCP Experience Center.

Broadcom featuring the 9502-16i HBA and 9562-16i RAID OCP 3.0 SFF Storage Adapters, OCP Experience Center.

Capgemini engineering will be at OCP, based on the Virtual Broadband demo they did at BBWF 2021, Amsterdam this past October 12. The demo was designed around the Broadcom Qumran2C housed in UFISpace Q2C white boxes.

Edgecore Networks will be showcasing switch systems, featuring Broadcom Trident 3, Qumran 2a, Qumran-AX, Trident 4, Jericho 2 and Qumran 2c silicon, Edgecore Networks Booth C23.

Meta and Broadcom demo featuring Transparent Clock based time synchronization driven by Tomahawk 4 switching silicon. Arista 7060DX5 and 7388X5 Tomahawk 4 based switches also showcased, OCP Experience Center.

Meta and Broadcom demo, showcasing our 2x100G OCP NIC 3.0 adapter, featuring Broadcom’s device attestation security feature with OpenBMC using SPDM 1.1, OCP Experience Center.

MiTAC will showcase three 5G Edge compute products including Aowanda, Firestone / Whitestone, and Capri incorporating Broadcom dual-port and quad-port 25G, 50G, and 100G Ethernet OCP NIC 3.0s and standard PCIe NICs, Expo Hall Booth C25.

Pluribus Networks and Broadcom collaborating to showcase the Adaptive Cloud Fabric solution with newly added Kubernetes-aware visibility and analytics, leveraging open data center switches featuring Trident 3 and Trident 4 hardware-accelerated telemetry, Pluribus Booth, A26. Presentation Tuesday, November 9, 3:00p.m., 210C.

QCT will showcase a demo of S5X, S5XQ, S5XQ All-Flash appliances incorporating Broadcom OCP NIC 3.0 adapter, SAS95xx MegaRAID Storage Controller, and an 88xxx PCIe Gen 4 Switch, Expo Hall Booth A33.

Viking Enterprise Solutions will be showing a demo of the Broadcom 2x100G OCP NIC 3.0 adapter in their VSS1240P NVMe Storage Server platform, OCP Experience Center.

Wiwynn is showcasing several systems including OCP Server and Storage (SV7100G4/SV7000G4/ST7000G4), OAI Server (SV600G4), Generic Servers (SV328R) and Edge Server (EP100/ES200), which use several Broadcom products including: Gen4 PCIe Switch (PEX88xxxx), SAS96xx Storage Controllers, 24G SAS Expanders (SAS4xXX) and several OCP NIC 3.0 adapters: 2x25G, 4x25G, 1x100G and 2x100G, Expo Hall Booth C2.

Broadcom will also participate in numerous technical panel sessions at this year’s summit, specifically:

“Networking and New Data Center Challenges- Presented by Meta,” Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager, Broadcom will join Omar Baldanado, director of Engineering, Meta, on stage during the Meta keynote, Tuesday, November 9, 9:17a.m., SJCC- Concourse Level- Grand Ballroom 220.

“Dual TOR Use Case When Having Single-NIC Servers,” Kamini Santhanagopalan, product line manager, and Lawrence Lee, software engineer, Microsoft, on Wednesday, November 10, 10:00a.m., SJCC – LL20BC.

“Network Challenges and Solutions in PTP Hyperscale Data Centers,” Amit Oren distinguished engineer, architecture and technology, Bhaskar Chinni, principal product line manager, and Ahmad Byagowi, hardware engineer, Meta, on Wednesday, November 10, 11:00a.m., SJCC – 210AE.

“Hardware Project Management Update,” Hemal Shah, distinguished engineer and architect, and Bob Stevens, distinguished member, Technical Staff, Dell, Wednesday, November 10, 1:00p.m., SJCC – 210AE.

“Stateful and Stateless Monitoring Capabilities,” Bhaskar Chinni, principal product line manager, and Rui Miao, network engineer, Alibaba, on Wednesday, November 10, 1:00p.m., SJCC – LL20BC.

“OCP NIC 3.0 Management with NC-SI 1.2,” Hemal Shah, distinguished engineer and architect, and Bob Stevens, distinguished member, Technical Staff, Dell, Wednesday, November 10, 2:00p.m., SJCC – 210AE.

“SAI pipeline enhancements with Pre-Ingress ACL and MyMAC Station Stages and Enhanced FEC Modes for High Speed, 200G and Above Ports,” Jai Kumar, distinguished engineer, architecture and technology, Kishore Gummadidala, software engineer, and Mike Beresford, software engineer, Google, Wednesday, November 10, 2:00p.m., SJCC – LL20BC.

“SONiC Automation: Large Scale Deployments Made Easy,” Kamran Naqvi, principal network architect, and Lumir Honus, lead principal network architect, AT&T, Wednesday, November 10, 4:00p.m., SJCC – LL20BC.

“Migration to SONiC from 3-tiered Legacy Network – EPFL Case Study,” Kamran Naqvi, principal network architect, Eric Krejci, infrastructure architect, EPFL, and Mehdi Abdelouahab, product manager, Juniper Networks, Wednesday, November 10, 4:25p.m., SJCC – LL20BC.

In addition, Broadcom has also extended the PHY Abstraction Interface (PAI) layer to enable line card PHYs, further demonstrating support of the broader OCP community. Like the Switch Abstraction Layer available for Broadcom’s Ethernet switch products, PAI consists of standardized C based APIs to program the external retimers, gearboxes and MACSec PHY devices. This open source API driver set makes the customer application level programs agnostic to the underlying silicon and easy to use.

